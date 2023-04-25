Federal Government on Tuesday warned all the stranded Nigerians in war-prone Sudan to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, as the evacuation process reached top gear.

The charge was contained in a joint press release on the ‘plight of Nigerians caught up in the ongoing crisis in Sudan,’ issued by Ambassador Janet Olisa, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development.

To this end, Federal Government admonished Parents to advise their wards to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.

“The Honourable Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development express concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan and empathize with the entire civilian population in the country, including the Nigerian students, and other members of the Nigerian community caught up in the on-going crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“The Honourable Ministers note with concern that some of these students are trying to find their way to contiguous borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.

“In line with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the Humanitarian Sector comprising FMHADMSD, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI)) is working very closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Missions in the countries bordering Sudan, as well as with other relevant stakeholders especially the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Armed Forces, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and International Humanitarian Organizations such as International Organization for Migration (IOM) to evacuate these Students and other affected Nigerian Citizens immediately.

“The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while

concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.

“They can reach the Embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493.

“Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.

“On this note, the Honourable Ministers emphasise that concrete plans are underway, to deploy, very shortly, air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian Citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity,” the joint statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…