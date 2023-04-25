Thirteen new Commissioners of Police have been appointed by the Nigerian Police Service Commission, aimed at resolving long-standing conflicts between the Commission and the Inspector General of Police.

The newly appointed commissioners are expected to lead various state commands across the country with renewed dedication and commitment to their national duties.

In a statement released by the Commission, Dr Solomon Arase, the Chairman of the Commission, emphasized the need for the new appointees to demonstrate greater levels of innovation and commitment to their roles.

He urged the new State Command Commissioners to be mindful of the challenges that come with their new positions, calling on them to tackle security challenges in their respective states of posting with a sense of urgency.

The new Commissioners of Police are Mohammed Usaini Gumel, Haruna Gabriel Garba, Tajudeen A. Abass, Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju, Taiwo Jesubiyi, Julius A. Okoro, Romokere Ibiani, Mohammed Bunu, Garba Musa Yusuf, Garba Ahmed, Hayatu Kaigama Ali, and Aliyu Musa. They will lead the Kano, FCT Abuja, Delta, Ogun, Ondo, Benue, Bayelsa, Yobe, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina State Commands, respectively.

Dr Arase also reminded the newly appointed Commissioners of Police that the Commission will be closely monitoring their performance, urging them to adhere strictly to established rules and regulations.

He stressed the need for total loyalty to the Nigerian nation at this critical period of national transition while urging the new appointees to bring about the much-needed positive change in the security landscape of the country.

