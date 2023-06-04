Senator representing Borno South and Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume has appealed to the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to halt its planned strike expected to commence on Wednesday.

The Organized Labour strike was to protest the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government. The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero frowned at the action of the government which it noted was hurriedly implemented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited without consultations with Labour.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend, Senator Ndume urged the national leadership of the NLC to seek an audience with the federal government just as he equally advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to personally meet with Labour leaders and assure them of the benefits of removing the subsidy.

He said: “This fuel subsidy removal is something we must do now or never.

“We need to open the wounds now and begin to heal them. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) needs to work with the government and see how the effects can be minimised. If we don’t remove the subsidy now, some people will continue to milk this country. NLC should go to the negotiation table with the Federal Government.”

“The NLC should not go on a strike first before negotiation. They should not make that mistake. Besides, there is no budget for subsidy. Where will the money come from?

“I call on President Tinubu to personally meet with Labour leaders and resolve the issues. He should also assure them that things will be all right.”

Speaking on the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) the former Senate Leader said it was a welcome development as it would go a long way to placate the North Central zone which has been complaining of exclusion in the Tinubu administration.

He also declared that all the appointees so far announced by President Tinubu are senators and a Speaker of the House of Representatives which he noted would stimulate warm relationship between the Presidency and the National Assembly.

“I want to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for keeping to his campaign mantra, ‘Renewed Hope’. This is the first time politicians are appointed by a President to head key positions in government. This will be a rancour-free administration. All the appointees so far are grassroots politicians.

“George Akume was a governor, minister, a senator and now the Secretary to Government of the Federation. President Tinubu is a senator. Kashim Shettima is a senator. The First Lady is a senator. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff to the President is a veteran parliamentarian. Even the Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, is a senator too.

“It means there won’t be any reason to have any rancor with the National Assembly. The Executive will be run by former members of the National Assembly, unlike previous governments run by so called technocrats who brought in consultants to steal our money. This is truly democracy at work.





“This has now settled the agitation by stakeholders from North Central. They have gotten the lion’s share now. Akume’s appointment has put everything to rest. He will become one of the most powerful people in government.”