Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, unveiled a new fleet of 70 buses for metro transport and to ease the movement of civil servants to their various places of work.

The initiative aims to alleviate the burden of commuting for both government employees and the general public.

The unveiling ceremony was held at the premises of Borno Express terminus along Kano-Maiduguri road.

According to him, the new fleet of buses, specially acquired for this purpose comprised standard-sized buses and larger buses to accommodate a greater number of passengers.

He noted that each vehicle is equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning facilities and comfortable seating arrangements to ensure a pleasant commuting experience.

Making his remarks, Governor Zulum noted that this second phase of the intervention in the transport sector is to alleviate suffering due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor further said that 30 out of the total 70 buses will be dedicated to conveying civil servants to their places of work from 7:00 am to 9:00 am pick-ups and return 3:00 pm to 5:00 from Mondays to Fridays.

“I want you to ensure that these buses start operations tomorrow morning (Tuesday) unfailingly. You should however be mindful of our situation and ensure that you bring down the cost of transportation. Let us consider it as a social service and not as a revenue generation drive,” Zulum said to Borno express management.

The governor commended the management for transforming the face of Maiduguri terminus and improving the welfare of both the serving and retired staff.

“Since he assumed office, the General Manager has been paying entitlements of his staff at due time. This is very commendable,” Zulum said.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum also unveiled newly constructed structures and remodeled buildings at the terminus.





The structures are to serve accommodation for travelers, and for operations of businesses such as restaurants and offices.

Conducting the governor round, the General Manager, Mohammed Grema noted that all the construction projects were funded with internal revenue generated by Borno Express company.

