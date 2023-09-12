In fulfilment of his transformation agenda to ensure a quality internal road network system in the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, the Rector, Engineer Dr. Kadiri Kamoru Oluwatoyin-led administration, has commenced construction of a 1.2km road network with the installation of electrical and solar-powered street lights in the institution.

According to a statement by the acting Head, Public Relations Unit of the institution, Esther Folake Oyinloye, the road network that commenced along the School of Communication and Information/Building Technology departments’ axis was part of the Rector’s mission to make the polytechnic work in all shades of development, enhance staff productive capacity, upgrade academic programmes, and channel infrastructural development.

The Rector said that the Federal Polytechnic Offa remains “a project in progress, a continuously evolving entity, and a growing system”.

He thus sought the cooperation and support of all staff to join him in pushing the polytechnic to an enviable height.

While the Rector commended the efforts and commitment of the Needs Assessment Intervention Committee on the project, he also appreciated the unions in the polytechnic for their cooperation and commitment to seeing the institution at its best.

Speaking with the site engineers, the Deputy Rector (Administrations), Dr Salimonu Rasheed Isaq, who led the monitoring team, told the contractor, Orion Meridian Global Resources Limited, that the management would continue to monitor the project and ensure high-quality delivery as stipulated in the contract terms.

He further enjoined the contractor to carry out the project according to the approved drawing and bill of quantities.

While responding, the representative of the consultant assured the management of their readiness to give top priority to the ongoing project.

He affirmed that every length of the road would be done according to specifications and the observations of the team.

