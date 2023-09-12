As of September 2023, the Seme Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) reported that it had already collected 97.2 per cent of its allotted revenue target for 2023, which amounted to N1,960,000,000.

In his valedictory speech, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, stated that the Command’s revenue profile had seen a significant increase of 51.98 per cent compared to the N885,543,098.11 it collected in 2022.

According to Controller Nnadi, “The revenue target for the Command for the year 2023 is One Billion Nine Hundred and Sixty Million Naira Only.

As of this morning, September 8, 2023, the command has collected N1,904,459,390.77. This represents 97.2% of the N1,960,000,000 allotted target for the year 2023.

“In the corresponding period under review for the year 2022, the revenue was N885,543,098.11.

The implication is that the command’s revenue profile witnessed a tremendous increase of N1,018,916,292.33 (51.98 per cent).

“This remarkable achievement was a result of painstaking efforts made by the leadership of the Command in partnership with our stakeholders to ensure compliance with our revenue generation agenda.

“In the area of anti-smuggling operations, you are already familiar with our past headline seizures, including fake six million US dollars, equivalent to two billion seven hundred million Naira (N2.7 billion).

This is in addition to other notable seizures recorded between January and August 2023, which are listed below:

Six Thousand Five Hundred and Sixty-Nine (9500) 50kg bags of rice, equivalent to sixteen (16) trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice with a duty-paid Value of N312,242,064.93.

13,835 x 30-litre jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit, equivalent to 415,050 litres or 13 petroleum tankers with a duty-paid Value of N738,276,461.

15,389 units of general merchandise goods.

Hard Drugs and Narcotics: 41 parcels of Cannabis Sativa; 4,900 Tablets of 225mg Tramadol Tamol-X; 3,600 Tablets of 225mg Tramadol Royal 225; 157 Tablets of Heineken Ecstasy; 864 Packs of Cigarette.

“In the same vein, Officers and Men of the Command acting on credible intelligence intercepted 1,364 30-liter jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit, equivalent to 40,800 litres, over one tanker load, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of (N24,663,355) only at the early hours of Friday, September 8, 2023, along the Badagry Coast.

“The duty-paid value for items seized from January to September 8, 2023, is N1,827,362,619.00.





“In addition to the above, in line with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) policy of recognizing its personnel, the Officers and Men of the Command involved in the seizures of fake Six million USD ($6,000,000) currency, Fifteen (15) fake international passports, ten (10) Driver’s licenses, and donkey skins in January 2023 have received commendations from the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

“The commendation letters and congratulations letters from the Command will be presented to the beneficiaries today.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…