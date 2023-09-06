Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has disclosed that people are in hungry and assured to provide farm machinery, and improved seedlings with arable land in every Local Government in the state to support the national policy on food security.

The Governor disclosed this on Tuesday during the flagged-off distribution of palliatives in Zamfara State.

He reiterated that the food distribution is meant for all Zamfara citizens regardless of their political affiliation.

At the ceremony, Governor Lawal tasked the committee responsible for distributing the palliatives to be fair and just.

He stressed that as a stop-gap measure, Zamfara State is rolling out support initiatives aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the people due to the fuel subsidy removal.

The governor explained that the Federal Government has granted each of the states of the federation and its Local Governments a loan of N5 billion at a 42% discount.

He cautioned committee members to prioritize the fear of Allah above all other considerations, saying that the “Government will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions to anyone found diverting the items or engaging in activities contrary to the agreed distribution procedure.

“Zamfara State has received N2 billion of the allocation. The State Government has received 11,877 bags of 50-kilogram rice and 2,834 bags of 25-kilogram rice for distribution across 6 Local Government Areas in this initial phase.

“The second batch of the Federal Government’s food palliative distribution for the remaining 8 Local Government Areas will commence as soon as the delivery is received.

“The State is scheduled to receive 14,516 bags of 50kg of rice and 3,200 metric tons of maize for distribution to all polling units across the State. The Government also pledged to supplement the N5 billion with additional funds.

“Also, for a fair distribution of these support items, Governor Lawal has set up a committee chaired by His Excellency, the Deputy Governor.





“Each LGA will receive an average of 2,000 bags of grains. Fertilisers, farm machinery, and improved seedlings will also be distributed to our people, along with the provision of arable land in every Local Government to support the national policy on food security.

“Furthermore, 50 HiAce 18-seater Buses will also be made available to facilitate inter and intra-state transportation at relatively low prices. The operational model is currently under development. The payment of scholarships to our students is undergoing review for implementation.

“Ten thousand youths will be engaged as an environmental task force team. Over 300,000 youths will be employed in various schemes, including agricultural activities.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE