Between August 25 and September 1, lawyers from all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria converged at the Federal Capital Territory for the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), for what has been described as one the largest gathering of lawyers around the world. The conference with over 17,000 lawyers with the theme “Getting it Right – Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building” was one filled with deliberations on diverse topics geared at pushing the nation forward in all spheres. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that the conference was one filled with diverse drama ranging from the scandalous football to the treasurer disowning financial reports and the Zazuu experiment among others.

In what has been adjudged one of the largest convergence of lawyers globally, over 17, 000 legal practitioners last week converged on the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to talk about issues bordering on moving the nation forward and charting a course for national development in all spheres while networking amongst themselves and learning from the more experience seniors at the Bar and other industries.

Indeed, from August 25 to September 1, Abuja city became the home for the crème de la crème of the legal profession as well as the budding legal practitioners and the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Nigeria’s capital city

Speaking on the conference themed “Getting it Right – Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building,” the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, (SAN), the conference is centred around three thematic areas; security, economy and the administration of justice with a bid for the NBA to set an agenda for Nigerians around these themes with which to engage the Presidency for the good of the country.

He added that “the aim is to galvanise lawyers to effectively play their role in the building of a nation that we will all be proud of. Nigeria has all it takes to be a great nation and we believe that with the right leadership, we will get it right. Security, economy and the administration of justice are the key thematic areas of the national guide. Without peace and security in the nation, we are not going to experience any national growth. Therefore, discussions at the conference will focus on these three thematic areas.”

Also at the conference was the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who said lawyers in the country must “rise up and occupy strategic place” in the nation building drive of the President Tinubu-led administration.

The Guest Speaker, Tony Elumelu,on his part, had stressed that with the abundance of both human and material resources, the country must continue to lead the way for other African countries to follow, adding that “our private sector, our philanthropies, our civil society, all citizens must be brought together and be empowered – as real, valued and executing partners for this national renewal, this nation building. It behoves us all to collaborate in unity to reset Nigeria. “Let us approach the task of nationbuilding with unwavering determination, guided by the principles of unity, inclusivity, and progress. Let our pursuit of nation-building be characterized by unwavering determination, empathy and the commitment to create a legacy of progress, unity, and hope for generations to come.

It was indeed a gathering of dignitaries as personalities including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as well as past Presidents of the NBA and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), all attended the opening.

And as lawyers from all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria converged for the conference, it was not just about deliberations as the conference had its fair share of misadventures as well as unexpected twists and turns ranging from protest by lawyers on the amount allegedly spent on conference materials, rowdy session during the AGM, brawl during the final football match between the Abuja and Aba branches of the Bar and protest against the appearance of the zazuu crooner, Portable, to perform at the event.

Rowdy AGM session: Treasurer disowns financial report





The AGM session became a rowdy event when the national treasurer of the association, Caroline Ladidi Anze-Bishop, disowned the financial reports and accused the NBA president of undermining the association’s officials, circumventing her office and executing financial decisions for the association without her approval and consequently, declined to present the financial reports because she was “unaware of the true financial position of the association”.

According to her, memos were not routed through her office but through the office of the secretary, with the president’s approval, adding that she was not a member of the finance committee, the stabilisation fund committee or any committee that had to do with the finances of the NBA.

She alleged that Maikyau, in an executive meeting held on August 15, had told her that he did not need to consult or get the consent of her office to be able to run the financial affairs of the association, noting that she was unfit to present the financial report of the association or sign any financial documents as she did not partake in its preparation.

“Without my knowledge, without my involvement in anyway; and I have complained severally. On the 15th day of August, 2023 at the national executive meeting, with every national officers sited there. The president brought out a sledge hammer on me and said he does not require to consult or get the consent of my office to be able to run the financial affairs of this association. He said that in an excos meeting. I therefore think that is the path he has decided to take respectfully.

“Then I am now the fit and proper person to stand before you and sign any financial document or stand here and give you a financial report. The NBA treasurer is not a member of TTCP. The NBA treasurer is not a member of the stabilisation committee or any committee that is with the finances of the organisation. How do I do my job? He mentioned memos that are not drafted through my offices.“They were drafted through the offices of the secretary and the president approved. And I have severally mentioned the president in his wisdom, I want to believe, decided to put an apostrophe and made sure that memos are rooted to the secretary to the treasurer as if the office of treasurer is a subsidi of the office of… the president. I was elected by you all and I promised under oath to do my best and give you the best. Should you give me a further platform?

“It will be incongruous of me to stand here and tell you that this is the financial position. It may be, but I do not know because I wasn’t involved, I wasn’t informed. It wasn’t put together by me and I will not disrespect you by standing here to give you unknown figures because I do not know the true financial position of this association.

“I will serve you. I will do so truthfully. It doesn’t align with my conscience to stand here and tell you that this is the financial position. It may be but I do not know because I wasn’t involved. I was not informed. It was not put together by me and I will not be disrespectful by standing to give you unknown figures because I don’t know the true financial position of this association,” the national treasurer said.

Allegations from other excos

In his report to lawyers at the annual event, the second Vice President of the NBA, Chukwuemeka Clement Ugo, lamented being sidelined by Maikyau despite his constitutional duties as acting president when the president is unavailable and had pleaded for the empowerment of his office.

Also, the third Vice President, Mandy Asagba accused Maikyau of disregarding her office and enacting deliberate measures to render her position useless, reiterating that the entire Annual General Conference planning excluded national officers.

The resentment is over refusal to share lawyers’ annual practising fees – Maikyau

The NBA president however refused to allow the matter swept under the carpet (SAN) or addressed through an elders committee, as he insisted on responding directly to the allegations.

He said on the issue raised by the National Treasurer, “I never said I don’t need the Treasurer; I only told her that I don’t need her permission to function.”

He also accused the national officers of resentment over his refusal to share lawyers’ annual practising fees with them, referencing past attempts to share millions in NBA funds, which he blocked.

He alleged the officers came to the National Executive Council meeting intent on squandering BPF money, leading to their rebellion when he opposed the plans.

In a lengthy speech, he went on a spat that saw the meeting end abruptly amidst shouts and chaos, leading him to hastily adjourn the event.

However, till now, Maikyau or the NBA is yet to issue a formal comment in response to the accusations.

Shameful brawl during football match

On Monday, there was another scandalous outing at the NBA conference when some lawyers during a football match put a question on the ethical conduct on the legal profession as they ended up in physical combat during the match between the Abuja NBA team and their colleagues from the Onitsha bar.

They had argued over the officiating of the match which was said to be in favour of the Abuja NBA and had engaged in fisticuffs at the period some of their colleagues were at the velodrome, Moshood Abiola Stadium, venue of the conference, receiving lectures on Ethics and Professional Conduct of Lawyers in relation to anti money laundering and counter terrorism financing.

The chairman of the Garki Branch, Mr Ezen wobodo, had condemned the act, stressing that, “it is not part of our culture,” adding that disciplinary action had already been meted out to the affected lawyers.

Meanwhile, a report by the Chairman of the NBA Sports Organising Committee, Mr Godwin Madubuko, disclosed that a player and coach had been penalised over the incident.

“After the consideration of the incident report of what happened during the semi final match between Abuja and Onitsha Branches on August 28, 2023, the Organising Committee hereby issues the following; The Coach of NBA Onitsha is barred from attending the 3rd place match fixed for August 29, 2023.

“The Player wearing Jersey Number 3, Tabai Braye, for the Abuja team is barred from attending or playing for the team during the final of the competition on August 29, 2023. The Coach of the NBA ABUJA team is given a touch line ban for the final of the competition fixed for August 29, 2023.

“The investigation of the incident is still ongoing. The Committee will issue the final report after the investigation,” the report said.

Portable and the ‘Unbarred’ concert

The performance of singer Portable at the ‘Unbarred’ concert, organised by the Nigerian Bar Association, was another twist in the dram filled week. It was reported that some lawyers walked out of the event on seeing Portable while others stayed behind to watch the singer perform.

The Unbarred Concert is a live entertainment session organised for lawyers as part of the annual NBA conference and it is the grand conference closing party and is held a day before the association’s annual general meeting.

Netizens had taken to social media to express their thoughts on the performance of the controversial artiste at the NBA concert which was hosted by Timi Agbaje. DJ Skillz and Veentage Band which was billed to man the music policy before Portable appeared as the surprise act.

An X user, bearded_lawyah said, “I just want to see the genius at the Planning Committee meeting that thought it’d be a good idea to bring Portable to #Unbarred because if they aren’t high on Odogwu Bitters then they must be charge and bail lawyers because this thing no dey make sense no matter how you look am!”

Another user, marcel_great said, “As #NigBarAssoc has decided to embarrass the bar with their choice of artiste for the unbarred concert, let it be known that we will visit the issue during the next year’s election. What business does NBA have with Portable? #afamosigwe we will remind you.”

Headline sponsor brought Portable

However, following the backlash it received for inviting Portable to perform at their show that consisted of “learned” individuals, NBA issued a denial, stating that it did not pay the singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to perform at its 2023 Annual General Conference.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Akorede Lawal had said that Portable was invited to perform by the headline sponsor of the conference, the Cubana Group, as part of the Unbarred concert that usually takes place at the end of the event, adding that Obi Cubana brought Portable because he is an ambassador for one of the group’s brands.

“We did not pay a dime to Portable for the concert. It is the largest gathering of lawyers anywhere in the world, and so to that extent, we always write to sponsors to finance every level of our events.”

The NBA said it appreciates the Cubana Group for sponsoring the Unbarred concert.

Internet lawyer threatens lawsuit, asks Portable to refund payment for poor performance

While the debacle on the Portable appearance as guest artiste t the NBA conference was yet to fizzle out, another development has cropped up. New reports have emerged about an internet lawyer, Bolanle Cole, threatening Portable with a lawsuit if he does not refund the money paid for the NBA concert where he performed unusually.

On the X app, Bolanle chastised the musician for his poor performance and threatened to sue him if he does not restore the money that was paid to him.

He wrote: “Portable should refund the money paid to him to perform at the unbarred.

Take notice that if Portable does not comply within 14days, I will be proceeding to court to file lawsuit against him.”

