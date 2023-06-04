The National Executive Council of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) would on Tuesday, June 6, converge on Abuja, the federal capital territory for an emergency meeting.

NANS’ NEC is composed of 14 national officers of the students’ body and the Students’ Senate President, Vice President and the Clerk, bringing its total number to 17.

The leadership would be meeting over various pressing national issues as affecting them and the masses.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Giwa Temitope, listed removal of fuel subsidy by the new government, indiscriminating hike in school fees by various public universities, low minimum wage and high youth unemployment as major issues for discussion at the meeting.

According to him, students are most affected by the policies and programmes of government and its agencies.

“This is because anything that affects our parents would certainly pass on to us and even at that, some of us don’t even have parents to sponsor us, and we are the ones struggling to send ourselves to school. So, we must be encouraged,” he said.

Giwa pointed out that the leadership would certainly come up at the meeting with a clear position on each of the issues as resolution for the generality of tertiary school students in the country.

He said such resolution would be made public after the meeting.