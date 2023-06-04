By Imoleayo Oyedeyi

Tragedy struck at Badore, Ajah area of Lagos State on Friday as a labourer identified simply as Dogo died after falling into a septic tank belonging to a church in the area.

Spokesperson of the state Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the labourer was contracted by the church to evacuate the waste in the septic tank, but he, unfortunately, fell into the pit, while trying to carry out the job.

His disappearance was said to have triggered tension in the area as friends of the victim burnt down the church and looted properties worth millions after being told by the residents that the deceased was used for rituals.

Hundeyin said but on getting to the church, the police observed that the deceased’s body was not mutilated and no part of his body was removed as claimed by the residents.

The statement by the Police spokesman reads in part: “Someone was engaged to evacuate the septic tank in the church. While he was doing the job, he fell into the septic tank. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“And some angry youths burnt the church. The body was not mutilated. The policemen were there and they took pictures and no part of his body was removed. No arrest has been made yet.”

Commenting on the incident, a source in the area told The PUNCH that: “A cow that was tied close to the church was seized by the mob. They later killed the cow and shared the meat in the community.”