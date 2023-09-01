In order to cushion the hardship experienced in the aftermath of the removal of fuel subsidy, civil servants in Gombe State can now heave a sigh of relief as the government has announced an increase in their salary by N10,000 across board.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau while briefing Journalists in Gombe on Friday.

He said that the development was part of the measures taken by the Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to reduce the negative and unbearable economic impact of the subsidy removal on workers in the state.

He further said that Inuwa Yahaya is concerned about the welfare of civil servants as well as all residents of the state through various interventions since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Governor who is heading the palliative distribution committee in the state, said that since the fuel subsidy removal, the state government had taken measures towards cushioning its effects on citizens of the state.

He said that the government has distributed palliatives to over 30,000 beneficiaries with the target of reaching out to not fewer than 420 000 across the state.

According to him, “the N10,000 is for both the state and the local government workers in the state, and it will take effect from August 2023.

“We have also noted with sympathy, the difficulties workers are passing through as a result of the economic meltdown and therefore decided to bring interventions by way of payment of N10,000 each on a monthly basis, effective from the month of August 2023.

“This shall include all workers in the state and local government payrolls.”

When asked how long the increment would last, he said the “N10,000 does not have a time limit for now,” commending the contributions of the workers in the state, describing them as the engine room of the administration and implementation of government policies.

Jatau, however, urged the workers to reciprocate this gesture by being law-abiding and supporting policies and programmes of the government while urging other residents who were yet to benefit from the palliatives to be patient.





“I call on all residents of the state especially those who are yet to benefit from the palliatives to be patient as we shall continue to consider bringing more interventions in the nearest future within available resources,” he said.

Recall that the Governor had promised that his administration would include civil servants in the distribution of the palliative intervention fund received from the Federal Government.

