The Senator representing Zamfara North, Senator Sahabi Ya’U Kaura has flagged off Free Medical Outreach to 5,000 poor and less privileged persons across the four local government areas of his constituency in the State.

Senator Yau’s free medical outreach is to be man by thirty-five (35) medical Doctors who will attend to patients, Examine patients, provide them with free drugs and perform operations where necessary.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday shortly after flagging off the medical gesture, Senator Sahabi Ya’U who was represented by the Coordinator of the programme Alhaji Abba Isah, disclosed that the Senator’s free medical outreach would cover four local government areas of Zamfara North.

According to him,the medical outreach would consist of providing free drugs on Diabetes, Hypertension and Malaria to the less privileged persons in the area.

He further disclosed that the team of medical Doctors would also perform free eye operations, provide free medical glasses, operate hyanea, person with dental problems would all be examined, treated and provided them with free drugs as part of Senator Sahabi’s kind gesture and assistance to his constituency.

“A total of five thousand (5000) poor and less privileged persons male and female would benefit from the free medical outreach of Senator Sahabi Ya’U, from four (4) local government areas of Zamfara North.”

The coordinator of the programme, further explained that the event was flagged off at Kaura Namoda General Hospital in Kaura town, and added that people from four local government areas that including Kaura Namoda, Zurmi, Birnin Magaji and Shinkafi with different ailments would receive free medication.

“As a result of the present economic Hardship due to removal of fuel subsidy, the Senator has given feeding and transport fare to patients coming outside Kaura Namoda town”.

Also speaking, the head of medical team for the outreach Dr Kamal S.Umar from Vision Savers said a team of 35 medical doctors were engaged and would examine, perform operations and provide free drugs to benefit patients.