Rofiat Adegbola, a sister to popular Isese devotee and activist Adegbola Abdulazeez, popularly known as Talolorun, has appealed to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and Ilorin Alfas to please forgive her brother over an allegation of defamation levelled against him.

Recall that Talolorun was arrested in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on August 16 and taken to Sanyo Police Station before being whisked away to Ilorin, Kwara State, by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Area Command, Ilorin.

It was also gathered that on August 17, he was arraigned for defamation, and consequently, the presiding judge ordered his remand in a correctional centre for 50 days.

Talolorun was reportedly arrested for insulting the Emir of Ilorin, among other offences.

The Isese devotee’s arrest has continued to spark reactions, with many calling for his immediate release, describing his arrest and detention as unlawful.

Reacting to her brother’s arrest in an interview with BBC Yoruba, Rofiat, an elder sister to Talolorun, appealed to the Emir of Ilorin to temper justice with mercy and find a place in his heart to forgive her brother.





She also called on all Alfas in Ilorin and other prominent people in the capital city of Kwara State to look beyond her brother’s shortcomings and forgive him.

She said, “I’m here to beg everybody. I beg all the Alfas in Ilorin. I beg our father, the Emir of Ilorin. I beg you with the name of Almighty God. I beg you with everything that you have to help me forgive Abdulazeez Adegbola, who has been accused of defaming Alfas.

“Please help me forgive Abdulazeez. I beg all the powerful people in Ilorin. I beg all the mothers in the world. Please help me forgive him in the name of Prophet Muhammad.”

