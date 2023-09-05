The Bauchi State Government has assured that fuel subsidy palliatives will be distributed fairly to all those who are eligible, irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences.

The assurance was given by the State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Yakubu Wanka while briefing Journalists on the preparations so far for the distribution exercise.

She said that the Distribution Committee has strategized the palliative sharing method to reach the targeted people at the grassroots using the poling unit system.

The Commissioner, who addressed the Journalists at the Government House Press Centre on Monday, said that a high-powered committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau has proposed a sum of N800 million for leave grants for civil servants in the state.

She further disclosed that another sum of N800m has been earmarked for pensioners both at the state and local governments, shared into N500m and N300m, respectively, as their respective gratuities.

She also disclosed that shuttle buses will be dispatched across the Bauchi metropolis to ease students’ transportation challenges faced by the effects of fuel subsidy removal, but at subsidised rates to take care of logistics for the buses.

According to her, the Governor has approved the payment of the sum of N2b received from the Federal Government’s grant of N5b to a rice manufacturing company for the supply of bags of rice that will be distributed to the people.

Also, a sum of N300 million has been allocated for social and vulnerable groups as well as people living with disabilities across the state, assuring that modalities have been put in place to identify the different vulnerable groups.

Furthermore, a total of 1000 health workers and volunteers across the state have been allocated a sum of N60 million in order to motivate them for effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

Hajara Yakubu Wanka explained that the funds will be distributed as unconditional cash transfers to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The Commissioner also stated that the Governor has directed the distribution committee, which is under the chairmanship of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, to ensure equitable distribution and avoid any differences.





She then called on the people of the state to support the Government in its efforts to ensure that it achieved its aim of distributing the palliation effectively.

