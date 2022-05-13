Kaka @70: Kaka presents N2.5m cheque to Obafemi Awolowo Foundation for sustenance of Awo’s legacies

Abeokuta Former Senator Adegbenga Sefiu Kaka, on Friday, presented a cheque of N2.5million to Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, towards the sustainability of the legacies of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Kaka made the presentation during the handing over of a 200 seater auditorium named after his late mother, Alhaja Idiat Adebisi Kaka, donated to Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu-Igbo, as part of activities marking his 70th birthday.

The former lawmaker who represented Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, from 2011 to 2015, said the late Awolowo contributed immensely in some key areas of human endeavours that must not be allowed to ruin.

Kaka who was also a former deputy governor of Ogun State during the administration of Chief Olusegun Osoba appreciated Papa Awolowo for his free education policies.

