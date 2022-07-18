Police confirm arrest of Kuje Prison escapee in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 60-year-old, Aliyu Shuaibu, one of the escapees of the recent Kuje prison attack.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s image-maker, DSP Muhammad Jalige to journalists in Kaduna on Monday.

Shuaibu it was gathered was arrested by police operatives in a location in Kaduna based on intelligence reports.

According to the statement, “the suspect was on his way to Kano his home state when he was apprehended by security personnel on Sunday, the 17th July, 2022 around 7.30 pm.

“The suspect on preliminary investigation revealed that he is part of the inmates who escaped during the recent attack on the Kuje medium security correctional centre.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Yekini A. Ayoku psc(+), mni directed that necessary protocols be carried out before handing the suspect over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for proper placement.

“The CP further tasked Officers not to relent in their effort to effectively tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in all critical areas of the State.”

