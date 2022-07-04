Stranger Things finale was so popular it crashed Netflix

Popular streaming platform Netflix crashed due to the very high number of fans trying to watch Stranger Things after the highly anticipated release of the final two episodes of season four.

The overwhelming influx of viewers pushed Netflix beyond its capacity, leaving thousands of furious subscribers with tech issues.

It was reported that more than 13,000 users complained of errors on the platform just moments after the episodes launched on the streaming service.

The show’s fourth instalment had already set the record as the No. 1 English-language series on Netflix after the first seven episodes were released on May 27.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 racked up 930.3 million hours of streaming viewership in its first 28 days on Netflix, breaking a record previously held by Bridgerton, another platform original series.

Given the initial success of Stranger Things 4, it should come as no surprise that dedicated fans anxiously counting down the new episodes overloaded Netflix.

The entire platform was down Friday and returned a message telling subscribers ‘this page isn’t working.’ Another message instructed viewers: ‘Please try again later.’

Netflix resolved the streaming issue within half an hour, reports indicate, but not before livid fans aired their frustrations out on Twitter.

