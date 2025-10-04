Entertainment

I’m tired of clubbing, it’s time to get married — Tolanibaj

Rachael Omidiji
Tolanibaj

Reality TV star and disc jockey, Tolani Shobajo, also known as Tolanibaj, has disclosed readiness to move on from her party lifestyle and embrace marriage.

 

The 31-year-old former Big Brother Naija housemate made the revelation in a Snapchat video, where she confessed that clubbing no longer excites her and that she has been forcing herself to enjoy it.

ALSO READ:How Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband’s affair with my PA caused our fallout — Seyi Shay 

“I need to start being honest with myself. I no longer enjoy clubbing. I keep forcing it but… I want to see if I can experience some kind of excitement. I need excitement in my life. I’m tired of clubbing. I don’t want to be outside. What am I looking for outside if I have a partner? We can be outside together, maybe travelling,” she said.

 

Expressing her desire for a more meaningful lifestyle, Tolanibaj said she is done pretending to enjoy the nightlife and believes marriage could be the next phase of her life.

 

“I think it’s time to get married,” she declared.

 

However, the disc jockey admitted that the thought of marriage still feels intimidating, describing it as a “scary commitment.

 

“That’s a scary commitment, y’all. Like, how am I not sure that after one month, I will not start saying yeah,” she joked.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Soludo Gov Soludo warns against levy collection from Anambra petty traders
Next Article Sokoto civil servants Gov Aliyu raises the bar Sokoto’s innovative response to food Kara market fire, Nigeria's security challenges, Housing units for IDPs, Gov Aliyu hails Davkem investment drive in Sokoto,Sokoto govt commences payment of monthly imprest to 87 Jumaat Mosque, Sokoto gov commends Igala community for choosing new leader in Kogi, Minimum wage: Sokoto govt directs NLC to submit proposal, Gov Aliyu set to fix water problem in Sokoto — Commissioner. Gov Aliyu pledges partnership with Sokoto Alumni Association for state development, Gov Aliyu has executed over 186 capital projects in 18 months — Commissioner, Sokoto govt distributes food, cash to 9,200 orphans, needy Stop politicising security issues, Gov Aliyu warns critics

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×