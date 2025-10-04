I’m tired of clubbing, it’s time to get married — Tolanibaj

Reality TV star and disc jockey, Tolani Shobajo, also known as Tolanibaj, has disclosed readiness to move on from her party lifestyle and embrace marriage.

The 31-year-old former Big Brother Naija housemate made the revelation in a Snapchat video, where she confessed that clubbing no longer excites her and that she has been forcing herself to enjoy it.

“I need to start being honest with myself. I no longer enjoy clubbing. I keep forcing it but… I want to see if I can experience some kind of excitement. I need excitement in my life. I’m tired of clubbing. I don’t want to be outside. What am I looking for outside if I have a partner? We can be outside together, maybe travelling,” she said.

Expressing her desire for a more meaningful lifestyle, Tolanibaj said she is done pretending to enjoy the nightlife and believes marriage could be the next phase of her life.

“I think it’s time to get married,” she declared.

However, the disc jockey admitted that the thought of marriage still feels intimidating, describing it as a “scary commitment.

“That’s a scary commitment, y’all. Like, how am I not sure that after one month, I will not start saying yeah,” she joked.

