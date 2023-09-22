Ex-Big Brother Naija reality star Erica Nlewedim has cautioned fans to desist from involving her in conversations involving the show. She has also vowed not to talk about the show anymore.

Erica made this known via her verified X page, @EricaNlewedim, on Friday morning, 22nd September, 2023.

She wrote, “Please, y’all should stop involving me in BBN drama, I’m not even going to bother myself talking about BBN-related topics anymore. That’s the end.”

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the ‘Lockdown’ season of the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2020 for flouting House rules.

In a recent interview with Tacha on Cool FM, Lagos, Erica bragged that she was only disqualified from a reality show years back, not everything else.

Please y’all should stop involving me in BBN drama, I’m not even gonna bother myself talking about BBN related topics anymore. That’s the end — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) September 22, 2023

