The Kogi State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has debunked the rumours doing round that 21 Local Government chairmen of the party decamped to the ruling All progressive Congress, APC.

Addressing newsmen on Friday at Labour Party State Secretariat in Lokoja, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Idakwo Emmanuel said that there was no iota of truth in the rumour, adding that it is an act of desperation on the part of APC.

“The level of desperacy of the ruling party is despicable and regrettably lugubrious”.

According to him, “the campaign flag-off of Labour Party in Kogi State, with Mr Peter Obi the presidential candidate and national leader of the party in attendance, as well as the National chairman Julius Abure and other NWC members in attendance has placed the ruling party in a pitiable dismal, and this fake news is nothing different from the last struggle of a dying horse”.

“Obviously the silent slides of the Labour Party in Kogi State is loud and terrifying to the ruling party as unknown and unidentifiable individuals are now sponsored by them to deceive the masses claiming to be Labour Party local government chairmen.

“I hereby state without equivocation that the structure of the Labour Party is intact and solidly working hard to rescue our dear state, and our move as a party is organic with genuine supporters and members.”

He said that the media and audience following must reject all individuals who are not card carrying members of the party, or have an appointment letter to prove their appointment as a position holder in the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, the former presidential candidate of the party in the last presidential election in the country, Mr. Obi has charged the people of Kogi State to vote for Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship election for the emancipation of the state and its people.

Obi, the leader of the party gave the charge in Lokoja during the official presentation of the party’s gubernatorial candidate Adejoh Okeme for November 11 , election in Kogi State.

According to him, Kogi state has no business to remain poor by virtue of enormous potentials abound in the state, wondered why a state that host the giant steel company, river Niger and Benue including numerous mineral resources still wallow in abject poverty and penury.

He advised the electorates in the state not to allow themselves to be deceived again by sugar-coated mouth politicians who will lure them for votes and after elections abandon them to their fate.





The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party stated that when he held sway as the governor of Anambra State for eight years he was able to transform education, health, and infrastructure that today bettered the lives of the citizens in the state.

He told the electorates that if they want similar development in Kogi State in the next two years they should use their Permanent Voters Card to usher in the candidate of the Labour Party for prosperity.

In his address the National Chairman of the party, Julius Agure lamented the backwardness of Kogi State in all sectors, urging the people of the state to vote for the Labour Party as the only alternative to other political parties in the state including the ruling APC.

He noted that the November eleven governorship election has created another opportunity for the people to vote for the candidate that will right the wrongs of the past and present leadership of the state for the better.

He pointed out that the candidate of the Labour Party in the Kogi governorship election has the experience, the capacity, and the education to take the state to the promised land and urged the electorates not to lose the rare opportunity coming their ways in November 2023.

The candidate of the party, Adejoh Okeme from Kogi East in his speech stated that the time has come for the people of Kogi state to take their destiny into their own hands by voting for a political party that has human face.

He mentioned that the Labour Party has an agenda and policies that will transform the state and urged the people of the state to vote for him to utilise his wealth of experience and capacity to harness the abandoned resources in Kogi state for the betterment of the people.

