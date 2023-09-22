Fans have dragged Big Brother Naija All Star housemate Ilebaye after her clash with Venita over their wager challenge.

Ilebaye’s refusal to participate in the task infuriated Venita, who confronted her. Venita encouraged Illebaye to speak up and stressed throughout the discussion how important it was for everyone to be a part of the task.

Contrary to Venita’s opinion, Illebaye defended herself, saying that she had to eat in order to participate. Illebaye mockingly remarked that she was sent from Venita’s village and further accused Venita of provoking her.

After the fight with Venita, Ilebaye was seen complaining to Ceec while complaining about how Venita behaved similarly to Doyin.

This comment did not sit well with a lot of people as they dragged Ilebaye for not recognising the efforts Doyin put into their friendship during her stay in the house.

Read some comments below…

@Kayima.chocho: “But you were enjoying it wen she was doing it to doyin”.

@Flakky1: “God is vindicating Doyin. I hope those supporting Baye and Venita can now see. They robbed Doyin of a place in the finals…. including the show organizers and their selective parrot conversation reveal”.

@gifty.a commented, “Thank God for vindicating Doyin.”

@Brendaomoniyi: “But shebi when Doyin was fighting for you, you were there supporting Venita. Lmao”.

@Jayzee: “Now you’re feeling the heat. Ceecee pls don’t inherit her enemies make she carry her cross”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE