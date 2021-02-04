Stop intimidating civil servants to register, PDP tells APC in Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano State chapter has condemned the recent threats by the acting chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, to state civil servants saying that they (Civil Servants)must register with the party or lose benefits from the state government.

The state PDP chairman, Shehu Wada Sagagi in a press conference in Kano on Thursday, said that “the recent threat coming from the APC leadership has shown the tendencies to politicise the civil service, a position that our party, PDP, decided to tackle vehemently.”

He noted that the call by Alhaji Abbas that all prospective applicants for any recruitment must be registered members of APC, was uncalled for

He said, “the state’s inability to pay minimum wage, the rampant and reckless deductions from salaries of Kano State civil servants further increased their hardship.

“With this statement, the PDP wishes to caution the ruling party and its agents to stop intimidating civil servants and allow them to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with set rules as the engine room of the government.

“To us, ignorance is not an excuse. It is clearly stated in the civil service rules that no officer is allowed to be partisan.

“We are aware that the APC suffers a major setback as people of Kano are dissuaded not to participate in the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise because the party has failed to fulfil its promises both at federal and state levels.”

Further speaking on the recent party registration the chairman explained that the poor turnout was proof that people were tired of the APC for its lack of performance since it came to power.

“The low turnout of the ruling party’s registration exercise has proven our assertion that Nigerians and indeed people of Kano are tired with the leadership of the APC for its inability to create economic prosperity as revealed by the recent national performance grant report, where Kano scored one of the lowest performance rates among other states of the federation,” he declared.