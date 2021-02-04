Oyo CP advocates joint patrol by sister agencies to fight crime

Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko has advocated for joint patrol by security agencies in the state, in order to rid it of criminal elements indulging in drug use and fomenting trouble.

Onadeko made the suggestion on Thursday during a familiarisation visit to the state Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Barrister Josephine Obi in her office in Ibadan.

The police commissioner told her counterpart at NDLEA that the visit was to intimate the sister agency of her presence and to seek synergy between the anti-drug agency and the state police command.

She noted the security issues at Beere and Mapo areas of Ibadan metropolis, saying that a lot of people there had been engaged in dealing with illicit drugs.

Onadeko enjoined the commander that a raid should be carried out jointly by police and NDLEA, to rid the areas of drug dealers and users.

“We should have a joint patrol in the area. Ingesting the illicit drugs makes those who indulge in it to go haywire and get involved in kidnapping and robbery.

“My visit is for us to strengthen our relationship by working together to make the state safer and more secure,” the Commissioner of Police stated.

Saying that all sister security agencies were working towards the same goal, she urged the NDLEA Commander to reach out to any senior officer whenever there is any complaint.

Responding, the NDLEA Commander, Barrister Obi welcomed the police commissioner and her entourage, saying that it showed the importance placed on security partnership.

“We have always been working with the police.

We are all very important in the security assignment we have.

“We crave your support, as we recognise every arrest of drug barons and dealers. We give acknowledgement,” Obi said.

She appealed to Onadeko that drug-related cases should always be transferred to the NDLEA for a smooth process of prosecution or counselling when needed, as an agency saddled with tackling drug-related security issues.

“If drugs are being recovered but not transferred to NDLEA, then we will not get an accurate report. It will not reflect the true situation on ground. We plead that you transfer arrested cases to us for appropriate action, either for prosecution or counselling,” the NDLEA Commander said further.

Also at the office of the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the police commissioner sought for collaboration and cooperation.

Pointing out that the state was going through many challenges, Onadeko said that she came to seek the agency’s help.

She said: “We need to partner together to make the state safer through cooperation, intelligence and joint patrol.”

In his response, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Iskilu Abiodun Akinsanya said that his command appreciated being counted as part of the police work, to ensure the state is safe for everyone to live.

Describing the police commissioner’s coming as a morale booster, the Commandant said that it would send a signal to the general public that police and civil defence are partners in progress.

