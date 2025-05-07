Stop giving terrorists publicity, Minister tells media

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged Nigerian media outlets to exercise greater discretion in their coverage of terrorism and violent extremism, warning that undue publicity can embolden criminal groups and undermine national security.

Speaking on Wednesday at the seventh edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series held at the National Press Centre, Abuja, Idris called on journalists and editors across the country to act as “gatekeepers” in the fight against insecurity by refusing to glorify the acts of terrorists or propagate their narratives.

“We must deny these groups the undue publicity they crave,” the minister said.

“We must take them off the front pages and accurately report them as the criminals they are, without glorifying their acts or giving credence to their false narratives.

“These are not freedom fighters; they are murderers, kidnappers, and destroyers, and they must be presented as such.”

Idris emphasised that the war against insecurity in Nigeria goes beyond military operations, noting that it also involves an information battle in which terrorist groups seek to manipulate public perception through propaganda, especially on social media platforms.

The press briefing, which featured presentations from the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas, was part of a broader government initiative to promote transparency and keep the public informed about developments in key sectors.

According to Idris, the Tinubu administration remains committed to strengthening national security, which he described as the second pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He highlighted recent efforts by the federal government, including the procurement of modern military equipment, enhanced intelligence operations, and international partnerships aimed at boosting the capacity of Nigeria’s armed forces.

“Our armed forces are not only respected by global allies but also feared by those who threaten our collective peace,” he said, praising the military’s resilience in tackling insurgency, banditry, and other threats.

The Ministerial Press Briefing Series, launched in February 2025, aims to provide regular updates from federal ministries and foster engagement with citizens ahead of the 2025 Democracy Day celebrations.

Ministers from eight different ministries have so far participated in the series, which is broadcast live on national television and streamed online.

Idris concluded by commending the media for its continued support of the briefing series and called for sustained professionalism and patriotism in reporting matters of national interest.

“Responsible and patriotic journalism is essential to building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“One that holds promise not just for our nation, but for the stability and development of the entire West African sub-region,” he said.

