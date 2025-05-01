Terrorists, now greatest enemy of aviation, Demuren warns

FORMER Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and President of the ICAO 37th General Assembly, Dr Harold Olusegun Demuren, has warned that terrorists now have the time to plan, resources to carry out complex attacks, and the willingness to die for their cause, making them a significant threat to aviation.

Speaking at the NCAA Aviation Security Enlightenment Symposium, Dr Demuren highlighted the evolving nature of aviation security challenges, including illegal entry, document fraud, human trafficking, and smuggling of illicit goods.

He emphasised that terrorists exploit global vulnerabilities with deadly precision and that aviation security operatives must not underestimate their capabilities.

Demuren also noted that traditional threats like homemade explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are still relevant, while modern attacks now include person-borne and vehicle-borne IEDs, small arms fire, and chemical threats.

The aviation expert stressed the importance of smarter and more coordinated countermeasures, including thorough risk assessments before operating in conflict zones.

He also highlighted the growing threat of cybersecurity breaches and the need for proactive action to prevent hacking and system sabotage.

Demuren identified insider threats as a significant concern, citing unemployment, greed, poor salaries, and ideological motivations as factors that can contribute to security breaches.

He recommended clear countermeasures, including constant profiling and background checks on aviation workers, regular capacity building, better pay, and timely salary payments.

To combat these threats, Demuren called for stronger collaboration among security agencies, emphasising that rivalry among stakeholders destroys the synergy needed to fight threats effectively.

He referenced ICAO’s recently updated Global Aviation Security Plan (GASeP), which encourages a risk-based approach, strong security culture, and new technologies.

Demuren reiterated that security is everyone’s duty and that ongoing training, vigilance, and information sharing must be an everyday commitment to prevent terrorist attacks and ensure the safety of civil aviation.





