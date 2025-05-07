Anambra: 18-year-old boy impregnates 10 girls in five months

An 18-year-old boy has impregnated no fewer than 10 girls in Anambra State within five months.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, has raised the alarm, seeking solutions to the abnormal situation.

Two of the pregnant girls are his master’s daughter and salesgirl, while the other eight were impregnated after he was sent packing by his boss.

According to Obinabo, in a live video she shared on social media seeking advice, she said, “I want advice from the public because this is beyond my capacity.

“This boy was sent to learn trade at the age of 18, and within three months of apprenticeship, he impregnated his oga’s daughter and his salesgirl. He was sent packing. Two months after that, he impregnated eight others in the village.

“The mother reported the matter to my office, saying, ‘Anytime I see a girl coming towards our house nowadays, my heart jumps. Please, I need help.’”

Obinabo added, “This matter is beyond me, which is why I want the public to help me come up with a solution. Is it spiritual?

“I asked the boy what method he uses to lure the girls to bed, but he told me he always tells them that he loves them and would like to marry them once he acquires wealth.”

However, the commissioner did not disclose the boy’s community or his mother’s name while narrating the issue.

“This problem is beyond me because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved. That’s why I need help to solve it,” Obinabo lamented.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE