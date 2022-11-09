Staying stylish during pregnancy

Contrary to belief, it is possible to stay fashionable throughout pregnancy without going bankrupt or damaging ones emotional health, the key is to rearrange existing clothes to accommodate the changes in the body and stocking up on a few new essentials

At this period, mix and match clothes is a goal for variety and comfort. There’s no need to hide the tummy; wear form-fitting, stretchy pieces that are long enough to completely cover the belly.

Use belt to make flowy clothes fitting and fashionable.

Embrace old cardigans, blazers and long open neck shirts on a breezy camisole as it allows you to dress business-casual and you don’t have to but new clothes.

Use stretchy leggings that can accommodate a growing tummy and do more high-waisted styles can provide additional support and cover the tummy without too much pressure.

Use a lot of prints and flowered materials that appear breezy and attractive

Font wear clothes that make you feel or look constricted as they make you look plumpy.

Don’t run from comfortable heels, pumps and wedges but avoid stilettos because they are dangerous for body balance.

Don’t buy too many maternity pieces especially when on a tight budget.

Use maternity jeans because they are comfortable and go with everything.

Invest in well-fitting bras for when the breasts become tender and, potentially, too large to fit into pre-pregnancy bras.

Also look out for nursing bras early on, as the support they provide may help during pregnancy.

Shop for pieces you can grow into during your term; stretchy materials.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE