Stay away from drugs, NDLEA chairman counsels youth 

By Taofeek Lawal - Abuja 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), has called on the youths to stay away from drugs and other harmful substances that can derail their future.
The NDLEA boss gave the advice at a sensitization workshop for adolescents in secondary schools with the theme: ‘Catch Them Young: Addressing Adolescent Needs’ organised by the Mission for Education, Social and Health (MESH), the NGO arm of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).
Marwa, who was represented by Mr Chigbu Odoemelam Chilee, Assistant Director, Drug Demand Reduction Directorate NDLEA, said youth need guidance on how to shun drugs and live a meaningful life.
“The theme says it all. Drug prevalence in Nigeria is alarming. Youths’ involvement in drugs has taken a frightening dimension. It needs the concerted efforts of all to be able to talk to the children so that they can be able to have skills that can withstand the pressure. The youths however can shun drugs through sensitization like this to let them know the dangers inherent in drug abuse because we believe that giving them balanced information and knowledge about the dangers inherent in drug abuse will ensure that they take informed choices of not being initiated into drugs.
“A survey by the UNODC in 2018 revealed that an estimated 1.3 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 years have used supportive substances other than alcohol and tobacco. Reports show that out of every four drug users in Nigeria, one is female and one in five-person of those using drugs is suffering from drug use disorder. Drug use is most common among the adolescent population and our aim is to have a drug-free school environment and the society at large to ensure that the public is protected and treatment is available to drug abusers and the chemically dependent.


“The teachers have a lot to do, the parents too and the community. And that is why now the NDLEA is getting involved in community engagement and mobilisation.”
General Marwa also charged the students to select the people they interact with and who may be a bad influence in their lives.
“NDLEA is much concerned about your health. Be careful about people you follow who can introduce you to drugs. Say no to drug abuse in any form and don’t fall for peer pressure. You don’t need to take drugs to do well in school and in life.
MESH programme manager, Hajiya Khadija Oladipupo, in her remarks said MESH founded in 2018 has among provide access to quality non-formal education through vocational training and contributes to a reduction in maternal mortality through the provision of antenatal care services.
She however described adolescence as a very critical stage which requires guidance and the right information to grow into a responsible adult.
Hajiya Oladipupo said the programme started with Muslim schools because MESH is a faith-based organisation interested in moulding Muslim children into responsible adults.
She however added that other schools will be captured in subsequent programmes of the organisation.

