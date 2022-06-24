Lagos residents to get free health insurance in celebration of Sanwo-Olu’s 57th Birthday

No fewer than 5000 Lagos residents are to be enrolled in the Ilera Eko Social Health Plan, courtesy of the Lagos State Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who said the move is to celebrate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s 57th birthday on June 25, and the spirit of the governor’s compassion for the indigent and vulnerable, saying beneficiaries would have access to quality health care services and drugs under the ILERA EKO Standard Plan at no cost to them.

According to Omotoso, nominees will be selected from the Lagos State Social Protection Register, adding: “An equal number of the 5000 eligible beneficiaries are to be selected from the five IBILE divisions of the state and will enjoy Universal Health Coverage.”

He said the beneficiaries, who would commence access to care from July 1, 2022, had been identified using a multi-dimensional poverty index tool, pointing out that such includes the poverty means-testing to ensure accuracy, reliability and validity of the data generated.

“ILERA EKO is the State Social Health Insurance Plan managed by Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), which offers the basic minimum health plan that provides quality and affordable healthcare for all Lagos residents, especially the middle and low-income earners as well as the vulnerable.

“Services on the Plan include General consultations; Specialist Consultations; Management of uncomplicated chronic diseases (Diabetes, Hypertension, Asthma); Maternal and Newborn Care; Normal Delivery and Caesarean Section; Dental Care (with Composite filling) and Eye Care, including glasses.

“There are also minor and major surgeries; laboratory tests and scans; HIV/TB Testing services; Emergency Health Services; Cancer Care and the provision of prescribed drugs.

“A policy cycle under the ILERA EKO Health Insurance Plan runs for 12 calendar months in which an enrolee’s policy is due for renewal before the 25th day of the 12th month to enable such subscribers to have access to care the next month (Start of renewed policy cycle),” the commissioner stated.

