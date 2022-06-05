Ogunniyi Kehinde emerges Oyo YPP gubernatorial candidate

Ogunniyi Kehinde popularly known as EXPY has emerged as the standard-bearer of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo State.

Ogunniyi, who emerged victorious after a rigorous primary election which was held at the Party’s Secretariat along Molete-Challenge Road, Ibadan, is set to champion the cause of the #SoroSoke youths movement in refining the approach and impact of Oyo State Government.

Kehinde Ogunniyi, a serial entrepreneur, who identifies himself as qualified, Exemplary, Xenia, Purposeful, and a Youth, the Redeemer needed in Oyo State politics, assured the party of victory in the 2023 election. In his words, “we have come to take the mantle of leadership which is ours from every corrupt, unempathic leader ridding us of our Innocence, peace, economic security, and right to good governance.”

While giving his appreciation speech, Ogunniyi gave accolades to the party leaders who, according to him, “are the only ones who have risen to the call of our SoroSoke Generation and I believe everyone is going to give us the support needed to record flawless victory in the coming Oyo State Election.” He further reassured all party faithfuls and stakeholders present about his unwavering commitment to lead the party to victory when he vocally stated, “I am a winner, I do not loose!” A statement that inspired hope and confidence in the movement to liberate the good people of Oyo State.

Ogunniyi also commended the party delegates who participated in the primary election. His full speech reads:

“With a deep sense of appreciation, I commend the 66 delegates who participated in the gubernatorial primary elections of our great party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for taking a stand in support of the movement for a brand new Nigeria, beginning with Oyo State.





“The unanimous decision made by all stakeholders of our great party to name me as the flag bearer of YPP in the forthcoming 2023 Governorship election is one I cherish with all my heart and has further cemented my unwavering commitment to do my part in bringing real change to Oyo State. This is indeed a proud moment for all Nigerian youths as we are gradually able to actively contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of our nation.”

