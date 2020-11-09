Standard Chartered launches 2nd edition of ‘Women in Tech’ programme

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) Limited, on Monday, launched the second edition of its SC Women in Technology Incubator, to support and promote the economic and social development of women in Nigeria through technology-led entrepreneurship.

This follows the successful completion of the first edition which saw five winners emerge with the bank providing seed funding for their businesses.

Through this initiative, the bank will be focusing on capacity building for women-owned small enterprises to support greater diversity in gender representation within technology entrepreneurship for women in the country.

The Standard Chartered Women in Tech programme targets female-led entrepreneurial teams and provide them with training, mentorship and seed funding.

Similar to the last edition, 11 young businesswomen will go through a rigorous 12-week executive boot camp during which they will interact with industry experts, business development coaches and executives from Standard Chartered.

At the end of the training period, five winners with the most compelling ideas will be chosen and each winner will be awarded up to $10,000 to invest in their business.

Commenting on the launch of the second edition, Dayo Aderugbo, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, said: “The support the beneficiaries will get will go a long way in ensuring the sustainability of the businesses while creating employment for more women and youths in the country.

“We are excited about the endless growth opportunities and ripple effect impact this growth will have on the economy.

“This initiative builds on the bank’s track record of increasing women’s access to entrepreneurial finance, employability and supporting adolescent girls and women through financing and capacity building.”

