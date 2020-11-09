NYSC mobilises 66000 graduates for 2020 Batch ‘B’ service year

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday said a total of 66000 eligible graduates has been mobilized for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ service year.

This was even as it stressed that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced in all camps across the country.

The NYSC Director General (DG), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim made the disclosure during a media chat held together with the DG, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu in Abuja.

He explained that already mobilized graduates will all participate in the orientation exercise planned to hold in three streams in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

“As you are already aware, the orientation exercises will resume on November 5, 2020, starting with the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1A.

“As at Thursday, November 5, 2020, a total of 66,000 eligible graduates had been mobilized for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ service year,” he said.

The DG stressed that prospective corps members will be tested for COVID-19 before admission into the orientation camps.

He added that the use of face masks will also be made compulsory for all persons in the orientation camps.

Brigadier-General Ibrahim further disclosed that a total of 66,000 PPEs and other materials have been donated to the scheme by the Victim’s Support Fund.

Similarly, the NCDC DG while fielding questions from journalists noted that all COVID-19 testings for prospective corps members is free.

He said the tests would be carried out via the COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test kits, even as he urged corps members to resume at their various orientation camps at their allotted days for better management of logistics.

Dr. Ihekweazu further reassured that everyone would be tested noting that “nobody with COVID-19 will be allowed into the camp. It is not just about testings, it is about taking responsibility.”

