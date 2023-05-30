Stakeholders comprising parents, community development associations, principals and old students have continued to pour encomium on the Lagos State government led by Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the administration intervention in the construction and rehabilitation of school buildings across the state.

According to the Community Development Committee chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government, Alhaji Tajudeed Quadri; Old Students, Oke-Odo Junior School, Ebute Meta, Alhaji Adenekan Idowu and others, the project has brought opportunity of the children of the ordinary man to learn in a posh environment.

They noted that some of the old schools degenerated to a level that some people described them as a poultry” before the present intervention of the state government at improving educational infrastructure in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government said it had constructed 126 classrooms in the last four years.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last week embarked on inauguration of some blocks of classrooms across the six educational districts in the state.

The two-day simultaneous exercise took the governor and his representatives across seven schools in Agege, Ijaiye, Alimosho, Kosofe and Ikorodu local councils.

In each of the seven schools, 18 new classroom blocks built by the state’s Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) were inaugurated to boost learning activities.

Speaking at Elepe Community Junior High School, Ikorodu, on Monday, where he inaugurated 18 classrooms, the governor said the exercise was part of the state’s commitment to the provision of a conducive environment for learning and improve teaching in public schools.

The governor noted that education and technology were major pillars of his THEMES agenda.

The classrooms, he said, contained laboratories, principal and vice principals en-suite offices, staff rooms, sickbay, a store and 36 cubicle toilets for male and female students.

The governor noted that the state government’s investment in the education sector and the future of the children had continued to yield a desired outcome through the huge performances of Lagos State public school students and pupils in national examinations and competition.





According to him, the facilities would address the challenges and inadequacy of existing infrastructure and put the education sector to global standard for effective learning and teaching assuring students and teachers of doing more projects in the second tenure.

Also, at Kosofe Senior College, Kosofe, the governor, through Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote, tasked the students and teachers to take ownership of the project to ensure its longetivity.

At Alimosho Junior Grammar School, Alimosho, where the students were filled with excitement, Sanwo-Olu said the commissioning was part of the activities to celebrate the inauguration of the new administration.

He said it was an affirmation of his administration’s commitment to the provision of a conducive environment to learning and teaching in the public schools, noting that its a major delivery under the education and technology pillar of the fifth agenda which the administration have shown commitment and dedication to its implementation of the four years.

He enjoined all students, management and teachers of the school to take adequate care of the facilities, which has been provided with task payers money.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Charity Adewale thanked the governor for the construction of the 18-classroom block and pledged to maintain the building.

At Government Girls Senior College, Agege, the governor said the commissioning was to address inadequate existing infrastructure in Lagos schools.

He stressed that his administration would patronise the welfare and capacity of the schools in the student.

He urged the students and teachers to take ownership of the project.

In her remarks, the school Principal, Mrs. Olusola Alamu, extolled the governor for increased budgetary allocation to education in state.

She said before the intervention, the school founded in 1974 was facing infrastructural challenges with lack of facilities.

Earlier, Chairman of Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), Mr. Hakeem Smith represented by a member, Adebanjo Olusegun recalled that the school had a 10-classroom, one school hall and two defective Jakande-type classroom building adding that the completion experienced a delay due to the need for soil investigation and other necessary processes.

Principal of Ijaiye Ojokoro Senior High School, Ifako Ijaye Mr. Dehinde Momodu, commended the state government on the efforts, adding that the school needed another building in order to make children in the school feel comfortable while learning.

Chairman, Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), Mr Hakeem Smith, emphasised that the commitment of the Lagos State government has continued to invest hugely in the education sector thereby ensuring that the public schools wear new looks in order to enhance teaching and learning.

Smith noted that a testimony of Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to quality education is the marathon commissioning of new blocks of classrooms in about eight public schools across the state.

