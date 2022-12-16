SSANIP worries over non-signing of bill to end dichotomy between degree, HND

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has expressed worry over the non-signing of the Bill for the abrogation of the dichotomy between a University degree and a Higher National Diploma (HND) by Polytechnics.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 69th General Executive Council (GEC) meeting of SSANIP.

During the meeting, SSANIP, charged all relevant authorities to endeavour to do the needful and ensure that this bill is signed into law in the shortest possible time by the current administration.

“In spite of the applause that greeted the Federal Government’s seeming decision to effectively sign into law, the bill seeking to abrogate the age-long dichotomy between the university’s first degree and the Higher National Diploma (HND) issued by Polytechnics, the council expressed its worry at the continued non-signing of the bill into law.

“It, therefore, resolved to charge all relevant authorities to endeavour to do the needful and ensure that this bill is signed into law in the shortest possible time by the current administration.

“This, in the view of the council would go a long way in putting to rest the limiting factors placed in the way of holders of the HND in the country.”

On the no work no pay rule implemented by the Federal Government on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), SSANIP expressed worry over the implementation of the “No work no Pay” rule.

“Council is of the view that this development is inimical to peaceful resolution of industrial disputes as it could pave the way for labour exploitation of other avenues of channelling grievances that could impact more on the economy in the future and with possible unprecedented effects on all stakeholders.

“It is, therefore, the position of the council that the government should explore ways of approaching issues in the education sector that would be devoid of degeneration to the deployment of industrial actions by labour while displaying a genuine readiness to address all issues in the sector”, the communique read.

On the release of the N15 billion NEEDS assessment/re-vitalization fund, the council-in-session commendable the decision of the federal government to approve the N15 Billion Revitalization Fund for the development of Polytechnics in the country.

It, however, expressed worry that up till this time, the government was yet to release the approved fund.

The council, therefore, resolved that government should endeavour to fast-track the release of the fund without further delay.

The council also noted the several calls on appropriate authorities on the need to establish a polytechnic commission to be charged with the regulatory responsibilities over Polytechnics in the country, as is obtainable in the Universities, Colleges of Education, etc.

It, therefore, resolved to continue to sensitize the government on the need to give attention to this call in the best interest of the development of the Polytechnic education sub-sector.





Speaking on the victimisation of union members, the council said it received the worrisome report of undue victimization of members by the management of some state polytechnics and promptly frowned at this development.

“Council, therefore, resolved to warn the concerned institution and similar others that an attempt not to rescind their decision on the issue forthwith might compel the National Executive Council to take further steps to force them to do the needful,” the statement added.

