Speccific releases ‘Baby Boy Republic’ EP*

RISING music sensation, Michael Somtochukwu Odiachi, professional known as, Speccific, is a multi talented Artiste, song writer and performer. The Nigerian born artist is currently regarded as one of the artists to watch out for in 2023.

The young talent seems to have proven his level of dexterity in different ways, considering his sound, his unique style, his brand perception , his strategic marketing which has given the lovers OG his music some level of confidence that he would go far. Now, he has decided to give us a body of work which is his debut project, an Extended Play- EP

It is 5-track EP and the project credits top producers and engineers, ranging from STG, Benie Macaulay, Yung pro, Twelvebeats, Syn X and Kabizzy.

He shared the tracklist on his Twitter.

“My debut Ep, Baby boy republic. This was bound to happen. Grateful to God for blessings. Grateful to everyone who worked with me on this Ep; Grateful to my team, my family and the kings who blessed this project with their talent and creativities.

The EP track lists are: Slowdown, Company, Fucked Up, Millicent, TIP (Time Is Precious)