Davido set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

After shrugging off the toga of bereavement days back to attend his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration as Osun State governor, Nigerian singer, Davido is set to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

R leant that Davido confirmed to popular Hong Kong businessman, Stephen Hung that he would be headlining the closing ceremony of the football tournament in Qatar as he announced the via his official Instagram story.

Though Davido has not made any official statement about his participation at the World Cup, the news of his immediate return to music got his fans excited as many of them took to social media platforms to express their happiness.

Hung had claimed that Davido had officially announced that he would close the World Cup ceremony, saying he could not wait to see him back in action

“I’m overjoyed that my bro @davido has confirmed he will perform at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony,”

The singer was in Osun State weeks back in company with his wife as they witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of his uncle, Adeleke as the state governor.

