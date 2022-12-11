Christiana Igbokwe releases Oge ‘Mme Mme’

Nigerian-American singer, Christiana Ijeoma Igbokwe, has dropped her third EP (Motherland) with the release of her lead single from the project entitled “Oge Mme Mme” (Celebration Time).

Christiana who is the granddaughter of late iconic singer, Christy Essien-Igbokwe said she draws her fan base from the old and the young and connects them through the values and the beauty of being a true African, added that she wants to change the norm by using her music to tell intriguing African stories. .

The new single is an African ballad that tells the story of a young girl born in the Diaspora who returns to Nigeria to reconnect with her roots. Her homecoming draws a lot of nostalgic feelings.

Carrying on the legacy of her grandmother and popular music icon, Christy Essien Igbokwe, Nigerian American 9-year-old singer, Christiana has continued to prove against all odds that her young age is not a barrier to fulfilling her dreams, making a name for herself in the music industry and setting the pace for youngsters like her around the world.

The young singer who took to singing at a tender age, waded her way into the music scene with her release of her cover of Walt Disney’s Moana in remembrance of her Grandmother among other covers including Asa’s ‘Jailer’, Fire boy DML’s ‘Peru’ and so on.

According to her“Our roots and our cultural diversity make us who we are. It makes us authentic, keeps us grounded and unique; so that as we interact with others and make international connections, we can build bridges of trust, respect, development, and understanding across cultures,” says Christiana.

Christiana who was born in Houston Texas going into her roots to draw inspiration for her songs makes her unique; so that as “we interact with others and make international connections, we can build bridges of trust, respect, development and understanding across cultures.”