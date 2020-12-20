Speaker of Niger Assembly, two other members test positive for COVID-19

The Honourable Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Bawa Bwari and two other members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirming the incident, the State Hon. Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris confirmed to Tribune Online via telephone call on Sunday in Minna, the State capital.

Also, the member representing Bida 2, Hon. Haruna Alhaji Baba also confirmed the incident, adding that about two weeks ago, the member representing Gurara Constituency, Hon. Binta Mamman also tested positive.

The state assembly noted that the developments had made the whole legislators and staff of the asembly to undergo testing for coronavirus.

He, however, stated that unfortunately, the results of the speaker and that of clerk of the House turned out positive.

