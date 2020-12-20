Scarcity: Maize farmers target about 400,000 hectares for dry season cultivation

The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) is set to commence the 2020/2021 dry season farming with a target of cultivating 400,000 hectares in 22 states across the country to ensure availability of maize all year around to bridge deficit.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued by the MAAN president, Dr Bello Abubakar.

Recall that the Federal Government in September 2020 placed a ban on the importation of maize which led to an increased demand from local processors.

The statement said “in order to bridge the deficit occasioned by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, recent floods and drought in some parts of the country on farming activities, MAAN is commencing 20/21 dry season farming at commercial level to scale up production.”

“The association had planned a grand flag-off of the 2020/2021 dry season farming and 2020 wet season loan aggregation in Funtua Local Government of Katsina state but had to cancel it in order to show support for the state and federal government and also empathise with the families involved on the unfortunate incident of the abduction of the school children in Kankara, Katsina State”, it noted.

The 2020/2021 dry season farming is being supported and funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ programme and it will be the first time the apex bank under the programme would be supporting dry season maize farming in the country.

The association expressed hope that with the effort that was put into maize farming in the 2020 wet season by the farmers and the government, there would be no need for any form of maize importation come 2021 as availability is assured.

The dry season farming which was a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari would also be a major boost to maize availability in the country.

On the issue of aflatoxin contamination the statement said MAAN has ensured that aflasafe was used in order to prevent aflatoxin contamination which is one of the major issues millers raised.

In relation to 2020 wet season loan aggregation and recovery by MAAN and CBN; MAAN said it has also commenced the repayment by members with way over 33,000 of 100kg bags of maize.

