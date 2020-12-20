PDP to write US, UK govts over Umahi’s threat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter, has announced its intention to write world powers including the United States, the United Kingdom and the Canadian governments over the threats it alleged that are being posed to perceived political opponents by Governor David Umahi.

The party has alleged that since Umahi decamped from the PDP to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), he has targeted all those that refused to join him in his new party using all sorts of unwholesome tactics.

Addressing a press conference on Abuja at the weekend, the Publicity Secretary of the chapter, Silas Onu, raised alarm that the present holiday season may be the bloodiest in the state’s history in view of the stockpiling of arms in the state.

He, therefore, called on both the federal government and the international community to pay more attention to the state.

The party spokesman said: “The Federal Government and the International Community are called upon to pay a closer attention to the developing rate of intolerance in Ebonyi State and call the Governor to order immediately before things get out of hand.

“The PDP is not interested in violence even as we engage in our political activities and will not be deterred by open acts of intimidation, violence and threat of it by the government or its official and unofficial agents.

“The British High Commission, Canadian High Commissioner and the Ambassador of the United States of America are called upon to take a special interest in Ebonyi State as the government have continually resorted to uncivilized methods for political engagements.

“Our petitions will be sent to all High Commissions and Embassies to draw attention towards this inhumane leadership style that cares less about human lives.

“His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is also called upon to impress it on the Governor to lead in the interest of all as the chief Security officer of the State. No one is concerned or threatened by the political identity of the Governor, but his desire to paint a picture of overwhelming love and support in Ebonyi State is driving him into despondency and hatred towards those who disagree with him.

“We want peace and will work to achieve it. However, the decision to maintain peace and security at all times is in the hands of the Government and the Governor must discharge this duty responsibly.

“Finally, we call on the Army, DSS and Police not to allow the intercepted ammunition to disappear and to also carry out a thorough investigation into the origin and purpose for which these weapons were brought into Ebonyi State.”

He further said: “This briefing is primarily aimed at putting the nation and the entire world on notice in respect to the rising level of politically motivated violence and killings in Ebonyi State, which is now exacerbated since the decamping of Governor David Nweze Umahi from the PDP to APC.

“For the sake of clarity, we do not harbor any ill-feelings concerning the decision of the Governor to leave the PDP, especially as the decision was solely for personal reasons.

“However, the feeling is not mutual as our members have been subjected to acts of intimidation, violent attacks and direct threat to lives (even as people get killed daily under the guise of cult clash) from persons under the direct leadership of the Governor. Ebonyi State has become the most dangerous State to disagree with a Governor as the consequences are dire.”

Onu pointed out that beyond the insecurity in Ebonyi State, the governor is using state resources to play politics and shutting out perceived opponents from the disbursement of N3 billion Small and Medium Enterprises loan from the federal government.

The party spokesman added: “This money is a loan from the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria for beneficiaries in Ebonyi State.

“The disbursement of this fund has now become a partisan affair as the unwritten condition for accessing the loan is membership of the APC in Ebonyi State.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored this concern, but realizing that the Governor also converted the State owned International Conference Centre into the State Secretariat of the APC, our fears for the N3billion SME fund became more real and we are calling on the Federal government through the CBN to ensure that this fund is used for the benefit of all Ebonyians, irrespective of political leaning.”

While also noting that the lives of the opponents of the governor are being threatened, he said the arms stockpile discovered in Abakaliki market should be properly investigated, noting: “The location of the interception is not a coincidence as no other authority have access into that market apart from the State government.

“The narrative being published that the ammunitions were destined for Taraba State is at best comical as the market is not a route to Taraba State.”

