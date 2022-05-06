South-West united for 2023 presidency — Bisi Akande

Former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Akande, who is also a former governor of Osun State on Friday said the South-West is united for the presidency to come to the zone, come 2023.

Akande made this known at the end of the APC presidential caucus meeting of the South-West, which he chaired at the Government House, Marina, Lagos and lasted two hours, He said that all those in attendance had a fruitful discussion.

He, however, refused to speak further as he pointedly said “no question.”

Akande and former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, had called to ensure that aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections conduct their electioneering campaigns devoid of hostility, free of rancour and in an amicable manner.

The meeting was attended by major presidential, and gubernatorial aspirants in the South-West and also other aspirants for the National Assembly.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Senator Ibikunle Amosun, all of whom are APC presidential aspirants were in attendance.

Also at the meeting were Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; former governor of Lagos State and Works and Housing Minister, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Industry, Trade and Investment Minister, Chief Niyi Adebayo; Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun.

Others included former Osun State Governor and Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola and the APC National Secretary Iyiola Omisore.

Pastor Tunde Bakare and former House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Dimeji Bankole were not at the meeting.