2023: Akeredolu calls for Emefiele’s immediate resignation

The Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday called for the immediate resignation of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, following the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential form by the CBN governor.

Akeredolu who stated this in a statement personally signed by him expressed shock and disbelief over the development said Emefiele’s entrance into the race portends great danger to the fragile economy of the country.

The governor said if Emefiele proceeds to submit his form without resigning his position as the governor of CBN, it will amount to illegality, saying Emefiele has compromised the integrity of the apex bank and cannot legitimately continue to hold and function in that office.

According to the governor, the purchase of declaration of intent and nomination forms laid to rest speculations about the CBN governor to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Akeredolu.said ” The latest news confirms that the CBN Governor may indeed be interested in immersing himself in the murky waters of politics like any other Nigerian with partisan interests.

The news of the purchase of Declaration of Intent and Nomination Forms to contest for the office of the President in the forthcoming general elections, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, purportedly by the supporters of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has been received with palpable disbelief and shock by many Nigerians.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“This act, if unchecked, timeously, portends great danger to the fragile economy of the country”

The Ondo state governor said “Rumours had been rife on the subterranean partisan activities linked to him through these shadowy characters in the recent weeks.

“Pictures of branded vehicles, ostensibly purchased for electioneering campaigns, were also posted on the social media. The audacious moves by those who claimed to be supporting this interest have been unsettling.

“This latest news confirms that the Governor may indeed be interested in immersing himself in the murky waters of politics like any other Nigerian with partisan interests.

“It is incontrovertible that Mr Emefiele enjoys a constitutionally protected right to belong to any group or association and participate fully, just as any Nigerian.

“It is, however, difficult to imagine that a person who occupies the exalted and sensitive office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria will be this brazen in actualizing his ambition”

Akeredolu said further that “There is no gain asserting the obvious. The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate.

“It also confirms the illegality of the act should he proceed to submit the forms while occupying the seat as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office, immediately, for him to pursue his interest. He cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office.

“Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith.This is a joke taken too far”