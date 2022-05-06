Nurses demand involvement in policy decision making, insurance coverage

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives(NANNM) has demanded that government should involve its members in decision making on various health policies in the country.

It also urged the government to facilitate the provision of insurance coverage for Nurses and Midwives to ameliorate their suffering due to exposure to hazards at workplaces.

The President of the NANNM, Comrade Michael Nnachi also stated that while the Association appreciate the goodwill of the Head of Service of the Federation/ NCE for approval of proper grading for Graduate Nurses achieved at the 43rd meeting of the National Council on Establishment (NCE) held in January 2022, it passionately request for the immediate release of enabling circular to implement the decision of NCE.

Nnachi made the demand on Friday at the 2022 International Nurses Week Celebration and Scientific Conference to mark International which is usually observed the World over on May 12th each year to mark the birth anniversary of the Founder of Modern Nursing, Florence Nightingale, fondly called ‘The Lady With The lamp’, in recognition of her unique role during the Crimean war in 1854.

Nnachi pointed out that the health facilities need well trained and motivated workforce consistently available to provide desirable healthcare for better patient outcomes.

He further noted that the Nursing shortage is due to mass migration for desirable compensation and reward for service delivery, Lack of decent work environment and WHO recommendation on Nurses to patient ratio is a mirage of concern.





“Poor Staff Remuneration/Brain drain, No welfare packages, Inadequate supply of functional equipment / protective device, Insecurity in the workplace or environment ranging from attacks, kidnapping, accidents, victimization, and all manners of embarrassment, encountered in workplaces as well as Quackery practice by non-professionals, which has implication to the integrity and reputation of Nurses in Nigeria”.

Nnachi however prayed that the Government and Stakeholders such as the Federal Ministry of Health(FMOH(, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation, NSIWC, IPPIS office, etc., are called to and urged the Federal Ministry of Health to create Department of Nursing Services to allow for expanded professional roles.

“FMoH to regulate the migration of Nurses and Midwives to reduce brain drain which is impacting negatively on the Nigeria Health Sector as well as provide a decent work environment for quality service delivery.”

“Ministry of Labour and Employment to release 2018 withheld April/ May salaries as approved by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, as pronounced in December 2021, and commence the implementation of hazard allowance as approved in December 2021 by Ministry of Labour and Employment among others.”

Similarly, the Second National Vice President of NANNM, Israel Blessing in her speech maintained that this year’s theme “100 Years of Progress”, the Association look forward to coming together as a global Midwife community to advocate for investments in quality Midwifery care around the world improving sexual.

She said the concept for the day is created during the International Confederation of Midwives Conference. International Midwives day strives to re-emphasize the importance of the health system all around the world.

“It also serves as a reminder to all stakeholders to pay attention to investing in Midwives and advocating for resources allocation for Midwives.”

“It is approximated that in every 100,000 birth, 150 women die from complications related to pregnancy which can be prevented if proper investment in Midwives is prioritized.”

“The Midwives could provide 90% of essential sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn and adolescent health care across the life span.”

“There is a need-based shortage of 900,000 midwives globally. Midwives are fundamental in ending preventable death during and after childbirth and achieving sustainable development goal SDG 3 – to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages which aim at a reduction in global death.”

“The shortage of Midwives has made life difficult. The available few midwives have to work for long hours in their respective communities. Many working are understaffed, poorly equipped facilities causing them to risk their lives while saving precious lives.”

“Investing in Midwives will ensure improved reproductive health and services and save millions of lives every year. According to statistics, about a million newborns die after birth while 2.6 million cases are stillbirths due to preventable causes, In order to reduce or eliminate the occurrence of these cases, there is a need to increase the awareness of the roles of Midwives in the society,” she emphasized.

