South East monarchs, bishops call for unconditional release of Kanu by FG

The Joint Body of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops have called for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

In a press statement dated October 18th, 2022 and made available to Tribune Online in Umuahia, the body noted, “we have also supported the call for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government to douse the current tensions across the Southeast and create an atmosphere for collaboration towards a constructive resolution of the issues.”

According to the body “We note the opinion emanating from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, regarding the ongoing legal action instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which was issued on 20th July 2022.

“Among many recommendations or requests made to the Federal government, the opinion called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention for over one year, following his rendition from Kenya in June 2021.

“We also note media reports confirming that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Justice Hanatu Sankey held that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the grounds of his rendition to Nigeria which violates the protocol on extradition and the OAU convention, and subsequently discharged Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We welcome this judgment and assert that the wisdom of the appellate court presents a timely and unprecedented opportunity to overcome the challenge of trust that has obstructed the path to peace; and opens the window to win the hearts and minds of the people.

“We therefore unequivocally support the call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the unanimous judgment of the court that his extradition and subsequent trial was illegal, and the lower court had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

“In conclusion, the march towards peace and the restoration of normalcy in our society and economy requires the collective action of all people of God. We are confident that all Nigerians will rise to the summons of history and act with courage, conviction and integrity.”

The South East Council of Traditional Rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops on peace and conflict resolution on the immediate were established in fulfilment of the temporal and spiritual leadership mandates inherent to the respective offices of the traditional rulers and church leaders as the moral compass of constituents, as well as advisors, guides, and mediators in their lives as citizens of Nigeria.

The Joint Body has been consistent and persistent in its call for all stakeholders to not relent in the pursuit of peacebuilding and resolution of security challenges in the South East based on justice, equity, fairness, love, mutual understanding, and respect for all persons.

