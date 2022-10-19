Edo community nabs alleged meter thief , hands over to Police

A 33-year-old man, Austine Ekhigiator, has been handed over to the operatives of the Edo Police Command for allegedly stealing four prepaid meters in the Azagba community of Uhumwode Local Government Area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspect, who resides at No 4 Erediauwa Street, Sapele Road, Benin City, was nabbed by some vigilant members of the community and handed over to police officers attached to the Egba Divisional Police Headquarters.

Ekhigiator and three other accomplices now at large, were alleged to have stolen the meters installed on electric poles in the area.

Confirming the arrest, the Chief Security Officer of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, (BEDC ) Gilbert Nweke, said the arrested suspect was not a member of staff of the BEDC.

“The suspect worked with the contractor engaged by the Federal Government to install its National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in Edo.

“Luck ran out of him and he was apprehended. They sent a message to us and we came. He has confessed to doing illegal acts. So, we took him and handed him over to the police.

“His accomplices who are on the run will be tracked by long arm of the law.

“We want to appeal to the public to be very alert to when people come around that they want to repair their meters, usually they end up stealing the metres,” Nweke said.

Mrs Gladys Evbodaghe, a victim of such theft said the suspect came to her house in the company of two other men to repair her meter unknown to her that they had removed the meter from the box.

“The suspects and his accomplices always meet meter owners and tell them that they want to correct errors on the meters, pretending to be BEDC staff.

“They will climb the pole and remove the meter, put in their bag and cover it back and tell the owner that it has been repaired.

“I reported the matter at the Egba police station. Some members of the Egba community arrested one of the suspects that stole my meter and they handed him over to the police.

“I want my meter back because I do not want estimated billing, said the victim,” she said.

