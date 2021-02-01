South-East governors have banned open grazing, movement of cows ― Umahi

Governor of the Ebonyi State and Chairman South-East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, on Monday, said governors in the zone have banned open grazing and movement of cows by foot into the zone.

Umahi made this known during APC stakeholder meeting held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki.

He then enjoined leaders to exhibit patriotism in their conduct to guarantee the unity of the region rather than playing politics with the security of the zone and nation.

Umahi said: “We are living in a dangerous time, without patriotism to our nation Nigeria, it is very difficult to have a peaceful time”

“Governors of South-East have been calling on our leaders to speak out on the security of the zone and unity of Nigeria. I read on paper where someone said he was giving Governors of South-East seven days to ban open grazing, the governors of South-East have banned open grazing and movement of cows by foot into South-East.

“In each of states of the South-East, we are managing ourselves well. What we discussed with the herdsmen is a system in place for a long time.”

Umahi further cautioned people of the zone against instigating crises in the country through the dissemination of fake videos alleging the killing of Fulanis by IPOB in the South-East.

“What our people must know is that security is not political, what is demanded of the leaders is to put up programs that favour the people and foster national unity,” he said.

Gov Umahi announced his support for the call to flush out criminal elements from forests across the nation to boost the security of the country.

“In our forests today, we have the kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, all sorts of criminals, anybody staying in the forest is taking a risk, when we say that people should move out of the forests, it is for their safety and security, so I support that kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, and bandits should be flushed out of our forests.”

Meanwhile, the governor officially flagged off the APC Revalidation and Registration Committee and charged the Caretaker Committees to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise.

“Let me thank our leaders for their commitment to the welfare of our party; Ebonyi State is complete and Ebonyi State is APC,” Umahi added

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of APC in the state, Chief Stanley Emegha, said the meeting was convened to find a way of upgrading the membership of the party in the state, calling on stakeholders to support the exercise to fully reintegrate the state to the next level.

“We have made it clear that Ebonyi is APC and the national will be expecting us to prove it, proving it is by us coming out and participating in the exercise massively, make whatever sacrifice to the betterment of the state because we must use the exercise to prove a point that Ebonyi State is APC and APC is Ebonyi State.”

