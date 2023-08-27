JUSTICE K. A Adedokun of the Oyo State High Court 2, Ogbomoso Judicial Division, has fixed October 3. 2023, to rule on the litigation that has dogged the selection of a new king to occupy the vacant stool of the Soun of Ogbomoso land following the demise of the traditional ruler of the town.

One of the contenders for the stool, Prince Muhammed Kabir Olaoye, had filed the suit before the court to contest the nomination of one of the con-tenders, Pastor Afolabi Ghan-dhi Oladunni, on the grounds that he isn’t qualified and the process leading to his nomination did not follow laid down rules and regulation.

The suit delineated HOG/27/2022 has as defen-dants; the Governor of Oyo State, the Attorney General of Oyo State, Commissioner for Local Government and Chief-taincy Matters, Ogbomoso North Local Government, Ogbomoso North traditional council and Prince Amos Olaoye, the Mogaji of Olaoye Ruling House.

Other defendants are Chief s.O. Otolorin, the Areago of Ogbomoso land. who is also the chairman of the kingmakers of Soun Chieftaincy, Chief Salawu Ajadi, the Jagun of Ogbomoso land, Chief Tijani Abioye, the Baara of of 0g-bomoso land, Chief David Adeniran Ojo, the Ikolaba of Ogbomoso land, Chief Yusuf Rasaki Oladipupo, the Abese of Ogbomoso land and Pastor Afolabi Ghandhi Oladunni.

In the suit, Prince Olaoye, had asked the court for some declarations and orders bordering on cancelling the alleged nomination and starting afresh in line with laid down rules and procedures.

He asked the court for an order directing the defendants to commence the process of nomination and appointment of a candidate to fill the vacant stool of Soun of Ogbomoso afresh in strict compliance with the Chief Laws of Oyo State 2000, the Soun of Ogbo-moso Chieftaincy Declaration 1957/1958 and the annual volume of the legislation of Western Nigeria 1953.

He also asked for an order restraining the state governor, attorney general and the

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters from approving the selection or appointment of Pastor Oladunni by the kingmakers nor presenting any instrument of office in any form by any ceremony or issuance of certificate of instrument to him pending the determination of the suit.

Prince Kabir Olaoye further asked for an order of court setting aside the purported nomination and appointment of Pastor Oladunni by the kingmakers in contravention of the native law and custom for the selection of candidates to fill the vacant stool of Soun Chief-taincy of Ogbomoso and an order of injunction restraining Pastor Oladunnifrom parading himself as the candidate approved to fill the vacant stool of Soun of Ogbomoso nor wear any regalia resembling that of the occupant of the stool till case is determined.