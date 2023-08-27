Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed displeasure over the delay by the contractor handling the construction of the multi-million Naira Mega Motor park in Gombe for working behind schedule.

He said the state government has so far spent the sum of N7.6 billion on constructing and equipping the ultra-modern mega motor park in the state.

The Governor, however, told the contractor to double up and ensure timely completion of the Mega Park so that it can be commissioned and put to use as is the intention of the administration.

Inuwa Yahaya was speaking while inspecting facilities at the Mega Park on Saturday.

A visibly unhappy Inuwa Yahaya queried the contractor for working behind schedule, saying that such would no longer be condoned by the state government as his administration is eager to ensure the utilisation of the project for the benefit of the people.

According to him, “We have invested N7.6 billion on this project, and the contractor had been lagging behind, and that would no longer be tolerated. We are eager to use the facility for our people’s benefit.”





“I will charge you if you don’t deliver by September ending because N7.6 billion is no small money. We are not owing you a kobo, so there is no reason you shouldn’t deliver by that September,” the Governor told the Contractor.

The Governor further said that the state government has already set up a Committee to ensure the seamless relocation of all existing parks in the metropolis, hence the need for the contractor to deliver by the September deadline.

Speaking further, he said that critical stakeholders in the transport sector in the state have given their support as the project would be beneficial to them, create more jobs, and make movement in the state easier.

According to him, the relocation of the Bauchi motor park was to give room for more developmental projects in the state, adding that the state Secretariat would be cited at the location after its relocation.

“Once the motor parks are out, we shall see where we will utilise to take care of the interest of everyone as we are expanding and growing towards making Gombe a modern city,” he said.

On how the state government raised the N7.6 billion, Inuwa Yahaya said that the project was financed through a bond, adding that the government has commenced a post-dated payment and has been paying in installments.

He stated that the management of the motor park has been ceded to Gombe Revenue Optimisation Company Limited to work with the Unions in the transport sector to recoup the money over time.

The Governor also said that the investment in the project is huge and expected to benefit the people of the state and impact positively on the economy.

Inuwa Yahaya also inspected ongoing projects in the state capital, including the construction of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Bauchi Motor Park, and some road projects in the Gombe metropolis.

Recall that the Governor had set up a task force on Thursday to facilitate the smooth transition of operations from three major motor parks to the ultra-modern park.

When completed, the three major motor parks to be relocated to the new park along Dukku Road are Bauchi Motor Park, Dukku Motor Park, and Dadinkowa Motor Park.

The ultra-modern motor park has a road network, 250 shops, a clinic, a hotel with 100 guest capacity, a fire service station, a trailer park that can contain 2,500 trailers at a time, police outpost, amongst others.

The Governor has assured that all ongoing projects will be completed for the growth and development of the state, reiterating that his main focus is to leave Gombe State better than how he met it in 2019 when he was first elected.

