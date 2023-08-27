The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Kingsley Femi Fanwo, on Sunday, said the state government is yet to release subsidy removal palliative plans.

The Commissioner, in a statement issued to newsmen, stated that the attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to a document purported to be the palliative program of the Kogi State Government to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the masses.

The statement read as follows, ” The State Government wishes to state unequivocally that the document did not emanate from the Kogi State Government and should be disregarded by the general public.

“The Government is working on an inter-ministerial approach to come up with a realistic plan that will help ameliorate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Kogites. We will release the plans officially through our channels of communication when they are ready.

“We urge the people of Kogi State to be patient with us as we are fashioning the short, medium, and long-term plans that will address their concerns and the economic pressure associated with the fuel subsidy removal.

“The decision of Mr President to implement the removal of fuel subsidy enjoys the support of the Kogi State Government, as the Federal Government under the leadership of our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is trusted to plow back the gains of the policy into the development of our nation and better welfare for the Nigerian people.

