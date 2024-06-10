The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), has hosted operators of the Lagos, Calabar, and Kano Special Economic Zones to discuss grey areas surrounding the implementation of the Special Economic Zones Conformity Assessment Programme (SEZCAP), the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The SEZCAP is an initiative to enhance the production, importation, sales, and distribution of quality and safe locally manufactured products in Nigeria and for those to be imported into the Country.

The Director-General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke said that the Organization will extend its services to ensure that products designated for the Nigerian markets meet the requirements of the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) or other regulatory supports for products designated for exports.

Dr. Okeke represented by Engr. Onucheyo Enebi, said that SON is extending its activities to the Special Economic Zones, comprising Kano, Calabar, and Lagos, to boost standardization activities in those areas.

The DG while commending the Chief Executives of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and other stakeholders for their cooperation in providing the platform for the interface, reiterated the Organization’s commitment towards ensuring the production and distribution of quality and safe products for Nigerian markets, through its certification processes as mandated by the Act establishing it.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NEPZA Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi commended the DG of SON for his commitment, consistency, and support for inter-agency cooperation and for also taking prompt actions in ensuring the markets and Country is free of substandard goods which will in turn protect the interest of consumers and the general public.

The Managing Director represented by Mrs. Dayo Dada therefore encouraged operators to freely express their concerns on the implementation of the SEZCAP certification programme

Engr. Akinware Ayodele, the Head of the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), emphasized the pivotal role of the SEZCAP certification scheme in enhancing the operational standards within Special Economic Zones (SEZs). He detailed the rigorous processes and procedures involved in the SEZCAP certification, which ensure that businesses operating within SEZs meet high-quality benchmarks.

This not only bolsters investor confidence but also fosters a competitive business environment, ultimately driving economic growth and development. The SEZCAP scheme stands as a crucial element in maintaining the integrity and sustainability of SEZs, aligning them with global best practices and contributing to the broader economic strategy.

